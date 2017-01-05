Jury says DuPont to pay $10.5M in punitive damages over leaked chemical

DuPont (DD -0.9% ) and Chemours (CC -1.9% ) are under pressure after receiving another unfavorable ruling related to a chemical leak at a DuPont plant.

A federal jury in Ohio orders DuPont to pay $10.5M in punitive damages to a man who said he developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical from the leak, two weeks after the jury awarded $2M in compensatory damages.

DuPont faces more than 3,400 lawsuits over the leak of the chemical from its plant in Parkersburg, W. Va., which allegedly contaminated local water supplies and has been linked to diseases including testicular and kidney cancer.