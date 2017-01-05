Ionis' candidate for muscle wasting disease flunks mid-stage study; shares off 6%

Despite the positive points emphasized in today's pipleline presentation for investors, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -5.9% ) slumps on average volume. The culprit is a failed mid-stage study assessing IONIS-DMPK-2.5rx for the treatment of a rare genetic muscle wasting disorder called myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) caused by mutations in a gene called DMPK. The antisense drug is the company's first candidate designed to address a muscle target.

The small trial assessed five doses of IONIS-DMPK-2.5rx administered for six weeks. Encouraging trends were observed in certain biomarkers and the drug appeared to be safe and well-tolerated, but the desired potency in muscle was not there.