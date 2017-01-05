FDA in line with KaloBios Pharma's plan for abbreviated marketing application for benznidazole; shares ahead 13%

Thinly traded nano cap KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (KBIO +13.4% ) perks up on modest volume in response to its announcement that the FDA is on board with the key elements in its development plan for Chagas disease drug benznidazole, including its intent to use the abbreviated 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway which allows some of the supporting data to be derived from studies performed by others.

In other news, the company will present a business update to investors on Tuesday, January 10 at 11:00 am ET at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco.