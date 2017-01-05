Financials sink alongside rates and retail

The S&P 500 is lower by just 0.3%, but the financial sector (XLF -1.9%) is taking a sizable breather from its big post-election run.
Those buying on hopes for the long-awaited sustained rise in interest rates might be pausing as the 10-year yield sinks seven basis points to 2.37%. Two weeks ago, it was at 2.60%.
Bond bears have at least a couple of excuses to lighten up today. One might be softer-than-hoped jobs numbers from ADP. Or maybe economy bulls are mulling the carnage in retail (XRT -3.2%) - unless you happen to be Amazon (+2.3%) - following guidance, job, and store cuts at Macy's, and another 150 closings at Sears, as well as weak numbers from players like Kohl's.
Bank of America (BAC -2.6%), Citigroup (C -2.3%), Wells Fargo (WFC -2.8%), JPMorgan (JPM -1.9%), Morgan Stanley (MS -3.1%), Regions Financial (RF -2.6%), U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.9%), KeyCorp (KEY -1.7%), Fifth Third (FITB -2.9%), Schwab (SCHW -1.5%), MetLife (MET -2.4%), AIG (AIG -1.4%)