Financials sink alongside rates and retail

The S&P 500 is lower by just 0.3% , but the financial sector (XLF -1.9% ) is taking a sizable breather from its big post-election run.

Those buying on hopes for the long-awaited sustained rise in interest rates might be pausing as the 10-year yield sinks seven basis points to 2.37%. Two weeks ago, it was at 2.60%.

Bond bears have at least a couple of excuses to lighten up today. One might be softer-than-hoped jobs numbers from ADP. Or maybe economy bulls are mulling the carnage in retail (XRT -3.2% ) - unless you happen to be Amazon ( +2.3% ) - following guidance, job, and store cuts at Macy's, and another 150 closings at Sears, as well as weak numbers from players like Kohl's.