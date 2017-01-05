CGG eyes financial restructuring, sees after-sales volume below expectations

French geophysical services company CGG (CGG -12.6% ) says it is looking to start discussions with stakeholders to achieve a financial restructuring.

CGG says it would seek a level of indebtedness and cost of debt that is substantially reduced and sustainably adapted to its revenues.

CGG says the market remains difficult, as multi-client sales are estimated at ~$135M in Q4 2016, with a level of prefunding in line with its target - a pre-funding rate above 80% on an annual basis - but an after-sales volume below expectations.