Interpublic Group -2.4% as Morgan Stanley goes Neutral

Ad giant Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is 2.4% lower after a Morgan Stanley downgrade to Equalweight.

"We no longer have a more bullish outlook than consensus for IPG, and expect organic growth to moderate in '17," says analyst Ben Swinburne. "Both IPG/OMC face a stronger dollar (40% int'l revs) and DOJ investigation overhangs. Finally, agencies' more defensive secular position versus traditional media appears priced in."