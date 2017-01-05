Monster Beverage sized up by Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic thinks a presentation next week by Monster Beverage (MNST +0.3% ) will focus on the company's plans in China.

Monster is entering a market tapped to pass the U.S. (in volume not sales) by 2020. Currently, the Thai version of Red Bull has 75% of the share with the rest fragmented.

Zuanic thinks if Monster lands 10% to 20% market share by 2020, the benefit to EPS will only be about 6% to 12% due to the tighter margins expected in the region.

He also notes a bit of an obstacle in the name Monster as it translates into Chinese as an ugly object.

Susquehanna rates MNST at Neutral with a price target of $41, although the risk is listed as on the upside ($51.00 if an investor stays on the sidelines).