Lilly shakes up organization to support growth plans

Eli Lilly (LLY +0.7% ) announces changes to the structure of its organization that it says will be much better aligned with its growth plans.

Former Novartis (NVS +2.3% ) chief of U.S. operations Christi Shaw has been hired to run the Bio-Medicines unit. She resigned from Novartis in April to care for her cancer-stricken sister. She began her career with Lilly in 1989 in sales and marketing.

Effective February 1, the Diabetes, Oncology and Bio-Medicines businesses will add the commercial responsibility for their products in China while maintaining their activities in the U.S., Japan and Canada.

Lilly Diabetes will host the company's human pharmaceutical commercial operations in the U.S, China, Japan and Canada. SVP and President of Lilly Diabetes Enrique Conterno will assume the role of President of Lilly USA.

The Emerging Markets business will combine with Europe to form Lilly International which will manage human pharmaceutical products in these areas. Emerging Markets chief Alfonso Zulueta will lead the organization as corporate SVP and President of Lilly International.

Sue Mahony, Ph.D., will continue her role as corporate SVP and President of Lilly Oncology.

Current President of Lilly USA Alex Azar will resign to pursue other opportunities.