Chesapeake concludes tender offers, continues balance sheet progress

Chesapeake Energy's (CHK -0.9% ) latest tender offers for senior notes and convertible notes position the company's balance sheet to support corporate production growth and financial leverage objectives through 2018, RBC analysts say.

More than $830M of notes were tendered through the Jan. 4 deadline, and pro forma 2017-18 debt obligations now total just under $400M; convertible noteholders tendered $296M, which exceeded the $285M tender limit, and pro forma convertible notes with 2017 and 2018 put dates are now just below $30M vs. more than $300M prior to the tender.