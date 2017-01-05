REITs close strong, but lag broader market for the year

The FTSE/Nareit All REIT Index had a total return of 4.2% last month, more than doubling the S&P 500's strong performance.

For the year, the REIT gauge posted a total return of 9.3% , trailing the S&P 500 by 270 basis points.

2016 will be remembered as the year of logistics as e-commerce looked to take over the retail world (a trend continuing today). Industrial REITs posted total returns of 30.7% for the year.

Other strong performers were single-family REITs at 26.7%, data center REITs at 26.4%, and lodging REITs at 24.3%.

