Prana Bio shows some life; shares up 44%

Thinly traded Prana Biotechnology (PRAN +44% ) continues its up move on an impressive 29x surge in volume. Shares have rallied almost 70% since trading resumed Tuesday.

No particular news accounts for the action. It recently reported meeting with European regulators to clarify a path to a Phase 3 clinical trial for late product candidate PBT2. It appears that it will need to conduct additional preclinical testing to assess safety issues before getting clearance to start human studies.

