WSJ: Boeing, Lockheed benefiting from airstrikes against Islamic State

Boeing (BA -0.3% ), Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.6% ) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +1.2% ) are benefiting from the U.S. military's increased reliance on air power in the fight against ISIS, as they ramp up production of precision guidance kits that carry missiles and bombs to their targets, WSJ reports.

The campaign has strained U.S. supplies of the three preferred precision-guided munitions: LMT’s hellfire missile, and Boeing’s small-diameter bomb and joint direct attack munition, or JDAM, according to the report.

The munitions are not cheap: Equipped with sophisticated laser or GPS targeting technology, a single bomb or missile can cost as much as $115M, and the U.S. Air Force has spent ~$2B in precision guided munitions and dropped more than 40K in the bombing campaign against Islamic State since August 2014, according to Air Force officials.

Boeing says it is producing ~120 GPS guidance kits for the JDAM each day at its plant outside St. Louis, up from ~40 in early 2015, and expects a continuing ramp-up will take JDAM production rates to their highest since the early days of the Iraq War.