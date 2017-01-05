Dynavax stops making HEPLISAV-B and axes 38% of workforce; shares ease 5%

With the aim of extending its cash runway while it focuses its development efforts in immuno-oncology, Dynavax (DVAX -4.5% ) suspends manufacturing of hepatitis B vaccine candidate HEPLISAV-B and cuts global headcount by 38%. It will book the majority of the ~$3M restructuring charge this quarter. The company says the changes should reduce cash burn by 40%.

Going forward, it expects to incur HEPLISAV-B costs of less than $1M per month while it works through the CRL it received from the FDA in November. Operating costs related to its oncology program should be less than $60M per annum.

The company's lead oncology candidate is SD-101, an intratumoral TLR9 agonist, in early/mid-stage development for solid tumors and blood cancers.