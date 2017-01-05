Alamos Gold wins forestry permits for Kirazli project

Alamos Gold (AGI +12.7% ) surges on news it received forestry permits required for the development of its Kirazli gold project from Turkey's government.

AGI, which considers Kirazli its highest return project and a significant source of free cash flow in the years ahead, says the permits are a significant breakthrough for the project.

AGI says feasibility studies to update the economics for both the Kirazli and Agi Dagi projects are nearing completion, and a preliminary economic assessment on the higher grade Camyurt project also is underway.