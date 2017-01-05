Retail sell-off spreads from high to low

The sell-off in retail kickstarted by department store weakness has dragged some of the larger U.S. chains into its reaches and spread from luxury to discounters.

Notable decliners include Best Buy (BBY -2.9% ), Target (TGT -2.2% ), Staples (SPLS -1.1% ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -2.6% ), Signet Jewelers (SIG -7.9% ), Dollar General (DG -2.4% ), Tiffany (TIF -3.5% ), Michael Kors (KORS -4.6% ), Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH -3.3% ) and The Michaels Companies (MIK -1.8% ) .

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FXD, IYC, FDIS, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC.

Previously: Department stores ground zero for retail shellacking (Jan. 5)