Verizon exec: Company 'unsure' about Yahoo deal

Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) executive Marni Walden didn't move much from a previous stance on her company's deal to acquire the core Internet business of Yahoo (YHOO +2.9% ), characterizing Verizon as "unsure" about the deal.

Speaking at Citi's Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Walden said "I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or another because we still don't know."

That puts some outsize importance on the revelations of two massive data breaches at Yahoo, since she says the merits of the deal still make sense (a stance she had taken at a WSJ conference in October). On Oct. 26, she said "We're hoping that in the next 60 days or less that we can have an outcome."