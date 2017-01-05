Donald Trump takes aim at Toyota

Trading volume on Toyota Motors (TM -0.5% ) spiked after Donald Trump took aim at the company in a new tweet.

DJT: "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax."

Earlier today in Tokyo, Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda said the company was evaluating the situation in Mexico.