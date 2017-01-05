Viacom shaking up leadership ranks; cable execs to be cut

Viacom (VIA +1.5% , VIAB +2.3% ) is beginning a bit of a leadership shakeup at the behest of newly installed CEO Bob Bakish.

He's named Sarah Levy, an 18-year veteran, to lead domestic and international cable operations, and will look to trim ranks in other groups.

Levy most recently has been chief operating officer at Viacom's Kids and Family Group (which includes Nickelodeon). She'll take over that COO title at Viacom's Global Entertainment Group, newly created late last year to combine international with music and entertainment, along with TV Land and CMT.

The company is set to cut executives in the music and entertainment group after veteran Doug Herzog's departure this week. That group covers the company's cable nets, including Comedy Central and MTV.