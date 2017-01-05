Rough session for lodging REITs on sell-side caution

The dollar's having one of its worst session in weeks if not months, interest rates are falling, and the broad equity REITs are higher, but the hotel REITs are down sharply nearly across the board.

Noting outsized supply growth in the top 25 U.S. markets, JPMorgan's Joseph Greff says the lodging names "don't represent value."

DA Davidson's Ryan Meliker says the stocks "no longer screen attractively" after their big bounce higher this year.

Airbnb (Private:AIRB) is the "$30B elephant in the room," says Macquarie's Chad Beynon. If strong growth at the startup continues, it should "visibly" impact hotels.