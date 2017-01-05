The Children’s Place raises Q4 and FY2016 comparable retail sales and adjusted diluted EPS guidance

The Children’s Place (Nasdaq:PLCE) expects Q4 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.53 to $1.58 vs. previous guidance of $1.43 to $1.48.

The company assumes comparable retail sales to increase approximately 6% to 7% in Q4.

FY2016 Guidance: Adjusted EPS Guidance: $5.10 to $5.15 vs previous estimate of $5 to $5.05; Comparable retail sales: ~+5%.

Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced: “Our comparable retail sales were positive 6.9% through the first nine weeks of the fourth quarter, compared to positive 7.3% in the comparable nine week period in the fourth quarter of 2015. Based on these outstanding results, we are increasing our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 guidance for comparable retail sales and adjusted diluted EPS.”

Source: Press Release