Disney CFO: Profit pressures in 2017 from high program costs

Facing tough comps in its film business in 2017, Walt Disney (DIS -0.2% ) will also see profits dinged by higher programming costs, according to its chief financial officer.

Speaking at Citi's Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, CFO Christine McCarthy says programming costs that are expected to grow by 8% will crimp results. Web TV services are seeing demand from customers, but they're not a substitute for over-the-air, she says.

The company plans just seven films this year vs. 12 that it released in a record-breaking 2016, resulting in a tough comparison for the studio. But she's "encouraged" by 2018, when the company again plans an 11-film slate.

The Parks & Resorts business is continuing to grow, she says, and nothing has changed in the company's M&A strategy.