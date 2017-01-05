Goldman sees buybacks increasing to $800B this year

Share repurchases totaled $644B in 2016.

Key to boosting buyback demand, say David Kostin and team, is tax reform (on repatriation), but there's also stronger GDP growth and high cash balances. A risk to his view would be the repeal of interest deductibility, which would likely have corporations issuing stock in order to trim debt.

Buybacks have been the biggest source of demand for stocks since 2010, says Kostin, and will be so again this year. Without that $800B, net demand for U.S. shares in 2017 would be a negative $600B.

ETFs: PKW, SYLD, TTFS, SPYB