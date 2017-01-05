Time Inc. jumps on chatter about potential Meredith merger

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) has spiked, up 3.5% , on a Bloomberg report that the company was contacted by lifestyle publisher Meredith (NYSE:MDP) about the prospect of a merger.

Meredith shares, down as much as 3% earlier, have gotten a lift and are down just 1.7% now.

Time hasn't discouraged talk about mergers; it hired bankers to talk about buyout offers in early December (after receiving overtures from a group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr.), and CEO Rich Battista's holiday memo told staffers not to be surprised by heavy merger talk.