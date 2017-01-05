Chesapeake Energy not done selling assets, CEO Lawler says

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +1.9% ) likely will sell off more oil and gas assets as it continues to reduce its debt load, CEO Doug Lawler tells CNBC.

"We have 11.3B barrels of net recoverable resources across our asset base... It is going to be difficult for us to drill and complete all those as fast as what we'd like. We don't have the capital funding, the cash flow to do it. So we are going to be continuing to look at additional asset sales," Lawler says.

CHK expects to cut debt by an additional $2B-$3B during the next 2-3 years, which will include asset sales, the CEO says.

CHK announced or finalized ~$2.5B in divestments during 2016, exceeding its previously stated goal by $500M.