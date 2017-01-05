Advanced Energy upgraded to Buy at Needham

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS -0.4% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $65 price target at Needham, which cites expectations for management to raise its target model, growth in the SemiCap and Industrial segments, and a strong margins profile.

The firm believes AEIS is one of the few unique growth stories in its SemiCap coverage and will continue to deliver higher profitability and shareholder returns in the coming years.

AEIS enjoyed a 94% run-up in 2016, but Needham sees further upside to the share price as investors to gravitate to the highest quality names.