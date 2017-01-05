T-Mobile reports 2.1M net customer additions in Q4

Previewing its Q4 ahead of its latest "Un-carrier" announcement, T-Mobile (TMUS -1.7% ) says it added 2.1M net customers (1.2M branded postpaid) and 541,000 branded prepaid net adds.

That marks the 15th straight quarter of 1M-plus additions, and led the company to post 8.2M total net adds for the year (the third straight year of 8M-plus).

The numbers bring total customer count to 71.5M at year-end, T-Mobile says.

In Q4, the company posted branded postpaid phone churn of 1.28% (down 18 basis points). Branded prepaid churn fell 26 bps Y/Y to 3.94%, best ever for a Q4.