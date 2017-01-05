Vaalco Energy well back in production after pump failure

Vaalco Energy (EGY +13.8% ) surges after announcing the Avouma 2-H well offshore Gabon has returned to production after utilizing a hydraulic workover unit to replace a failed electric submersible pump.

EGY says the well is producing at a stabilized rate of 2,700 gross bbl/day of oil, or 730 bbl/day net to the company; with the addition of two recent workover wells, total company net production now averages 4,600 bbl/day.

EGY has endured problems with electrical submersible pumps in recent months, causing failures at the Avouma 2-H and South Tchibala 2-H wells.