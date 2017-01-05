Mexican government rehires minister fired over Trump visit

Then-finance minister Luis Videgaray was fired last fall after arranging then-candidate Trump's visit with the Mexican president. According to Eurasia Group Videgaray was President Pena Nieto's most influential advisor and the architect of his economic reforms.

Earlier this week, however, Videgaray was rehired as foreign affairs minister. The government, says Eurasia Group, is clearly concerned a President Trump will follow through on his campaign promises, including a tough renegotiation of NAFTA. In fact, through little more than Twitter alone, the president-elect has already begun to deliver on a more aggressive stance towards the country.

The peso is down about 3% this year, bringing its Y/Y decline to almost 20%.

EWW +0.85% today, but down 17.7% since Nov. 9.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, UMX, DBMX, SMK, QMEX, HEWW