Jefferies says familiar names will be the strongest biotechs this year

Barron's reports that Jefferies believes "only the strong (biotechs) will survive" this year. Despite strong underlying science, a more receptive regulatory environment and continued pricing power for innovative products, headwinds remain. The inability to aggressively hike prices for core franchises will place more of premium on innovation and M&A to drive growth. Key picks:

Large cap: Celgene (CELG +0.2% ), Gilead Sciences (GILD -0.5% ).

Mid cap: Alkermes (ALKS -0.9% ), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +2.8% ).