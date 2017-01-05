T-Mobile simplifying to one unlimited plan; offers data rebate feature

At its "Un-carrier Next" event, T-Mobile (TMUS -2% ) revealed that it will market and sell just one unlimited plan starting Jan. 22.

The T-Mobile One All-In plan will roll taxes and fees together so the plan is sold at one price that's not planned to change.

Despite the unlimited-data nature, T-Mobile is also offering a "KickBack" feature that pays back to lightly-used data plans. Lines that don't use more than 2 GB of data in a month will get up to $10 in bill credit on the next month's bill -- a major-provider move not dissimilar to the "buy-what-you-use" plans at Google's Project Fi.

In a series of New Year prognostications, Legere predicted Dish Network (DISH +0.9% ) would "die" this year (possibly via merger) and that three of the four wireless chiefs would change during the year. He had little to say about a Sprint (NYSE:S) merger but "It's pretty clear that Sprint needs to do something ... Sprint themselves is like an 'exploding plan' " (referring to promotional wireless plans).

He added that "two of the most hated companies in the world" will talk about coming together as "the ultimate evil corporation of all time."

"Vericast or Comizon, I don't know," Legere said (VZ, CMCSA). "If you combine the two most hated companies in America, you get the No. 1 most hated company," he added. "Talk about synergies."