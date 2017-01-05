Schlumberger buys flow control specialist Peak Well Systems

Schlumberger (SLB -0.1% ) continues where it left off last year with the acquisition of Scotland-based Peak Well Systems, a specialist in the design and development of advanced downhole tools for flow control and well integrity, for an undisclosed sum.

SLB says the addition of Peak’s mechanical and remedial solutions for cased-hole well intervention strengthens its production services portfolio with a broader offering of mechanical services to its global customers.

SLB last year agreed to acquire drilling services units controlled by Canadian company Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp., and closed on a merger with industry counterpart Cameron International.