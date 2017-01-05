Pacific Crest Securities selects grouping of cloud names with compelling prospects, valuations

Noting a sell-off in firm's coverage list in Q4 2016, analyst Brent Bracelin suggests Microsoft (MSFT +0.1% ), Adobe Systems (ADBE +1.7% ), Salesforce (CRM +0.2% ), Twilio (TWLO +2% ) and Veeva Systems (VEEV -0.6% ) represent high-quality cloud opportunities entering the new year.

Further cites public cloud spending at roughly $58B per year currently, expectation for growth in the category to grow to $205B by 2020, and projection for 20% yearly growth in SaaS alone to $129B by the same period.

Rates shares of each Overweight.