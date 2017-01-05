Report: Nielsen to delay Total Viewer Measurement data release

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is putting some brakes to its long-planned effort to count TV viewers watching via streaming video and mobile devices.

After industry pushback about the validity of Nielsen's Total Viewer Measurement, the company will moderate the way it releases the data, Variety reports.

“At the behest of our television network clients, we have modified the way in which we will be sharing data during the agency evaluation period, which begins in January,” Nielsen says. “We will be making certain reports available to agencies based on our clients and where they are in terms of implementation. These reports will evolve as more clients come online."

Executives from NBC and Fox were critical of early release of the data since inconsistent code installation wouldn't result in "apples-to-apples" comparisons.

Previously: NBCUniversal: New Nielsen ratings product 'not ready for release' (Dec. 15 2016)