DPM Midstream upgraded at Stifel, downgraded at RBC following deal

DCP Midstream Partners' (DPM) merger with DCP Midstream LLC sparks different reactions from analysts, as Stifel upgrades DPM to Buy with a $42 price target price while RBC downgrades to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $38 target.

Stifel says the outlook for DPM is much improved, as the combination will significantly improve its asset base while maintaining distribution coverage at ~1.0x; management also announced a number of initiatives for growth capital deployment and plans to boost maintenance capital spending from trough levels in 2016.

But RBC believes the deal increases DPM's leverage and commodity price exposure and does not address the longer-term burden of incentive distribution rights, and current valuation reflects near-to-medium term growth potential.