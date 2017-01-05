Shake Shack brings on COO; CFO to exit

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Jeff Uttz will remain in his role through mid-March to oversee the company's fiscal 2016 reporting period. Russell Raynolds has been hired to help find a replacement. Uttz has been CFO since 2013.

Zach Koff has been picked to serve as the company's first COO. Koff joined Shake Shack in 2010, and has been leading operations there since its fourth restaurant opened.

The company remains "confident" it will hit its FQ4 guidance range, but has experienced higher-than-hoped labor costs thanks to wage hikes.