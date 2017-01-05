Papa Murphy's CEO Calwell resigns, Birch named interim CEO

Papa Murphy's (NASDAQ:FRSH) -2.4% AH after Ken Calwell resigns as CEO to pursue other interests, and Chairman Jean Birch is appointed interim CEO.

Birch has served as Chair since September and as a board member since April 2015; she has 26 years of restaurant leadership experience, previously serving as president of IHOP Restaurants, Romano’s Macaroni Grill and Corner Bakery Cafe.

Calwell was CEO of FRSH since December 2011, after serving three years as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Food Innovation Officer of Wendy’s and eight years in various roles at Domino’s Pizza.