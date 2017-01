Gap Inc. (GPS -4% ) has jumped 11.8% after hours after its holiday sales beat some middling expectations, with net sales up 1% and comparable sales up 2% for the November-December holiday season.

For December, net sales rose 3% to $2.07B, and comparable sales rose 4% (vs. last year's 5% decrease).

Based on the results, the company says it now sees full-year EPS "modestly above the high end" of a previously adjusted guidance for $1.92.