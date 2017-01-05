Stocks close mostly lower, weighed by financials, consumer discretionary

Stocks finished mostly lower, although the Nasdaq rose slightly to post a new all-time closing high, after data pointed to lackluster private-sector jobs growth ahead of the official December employment report.

Investors sold shares of financial companies and bought government bonds and gold in a reversal of some recent trends, sending the Dow down by as many as 130 points before it trimmed losses.

Consumer discretionary stocks slid after retailers including Macy’s and Kohl’s reported weak holiday results; Nordstrom, L Brands and Signet Jewelers Limited fell more than 6%.

“I wouldn’t say the Trump trade has dissipated, but I think the pace at which we’ll see this will slow until we start seeing some proof,” says Wunderlich chief market strategist Art Hogan.

Treasurys rallied to their largest gains in six months, with the benchmark 10-year yield tumbling 10 bps to 2.35%.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.9% higher at $53.76/bbl, as Saudi output cuts offset a big increase in U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories.