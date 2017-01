In a update to investors ahead of next weeks presentation at JPM17, Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) says 2016 revenue should be slightly above $125M (+54%), expected to grow as much as 32% this year to as high as $165M. Vascepa prescriptions rose more than 50% and represented more than 20% of the prescription omega-3 market.

The large-scale cardiovascular outcomes trial, REDUCE-IT, has one more year to run. Top-line data are expected in 2018.

Cash balance was ~$98M at the end of 2016.

