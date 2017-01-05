G-III Apparel cuts FY 2017 sales, profit guidance

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) -7.5% AH after lowering guidance for FY 2017 net sales and operating profit for retail operations.

GIII now sees 20Y17 net sales of ~$2.4B and net income of $57M-$62M, or EPS of $1.21-$1.31 vs. $1.52 analyst consensus, compared to previous guidance of $2.43B in net sales and $67M-$72M in net income, or EPS of $1.41-$1.51.

GIII expects Q4 net sales from retail operations to come in lower than anticipated due to unseasonably warm weather in the first part of the quarter, persistent lower traffic vs. a year ago, and an overall challenging retail environment.