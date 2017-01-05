Pandora -3.2% as Sirius CFO dampens takeover talk

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) shares have fallen 3.2% in postmarket trading after a Sirius XM (SIRI +2.4% ) exec dampened speculation about M&A as "not very likely."

Shares had gained in December amid increasing chatter about a tie-up. That followed summer reports that Liberty Global had floated a $15/share offer that looked like it was rebuffed, and comments from Liberty chief Greg Maffei that any streaming buy would be linked to Sirius XM.

Speaking at a Citigroup conference, Sirius XM Chief Financial Officer David Frear says despite all that, "I have doubts" about Pandora's strategy and isn't sure about cross-selling opportunities.