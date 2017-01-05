Stemline +15% on progress toward quicker FDA approval of leukemia drug

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) +15.4% AH after saying the FDA agreed to support an expedited registration pathway for SL-401, a treatment candidate for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, an aggressive form of leukemia which currently has no approved treatment.

STML says its phase 2 trial for the treatment with an additional small cohort of 8-12 patients is sufficient for full approval of a biologics license application.

STML plans to file the application in H2 2017; if successful, it hopes for a commercial launch in 2018.