Didi Chuxing enters strategic partnership with 99 in Brazil

Amid regulatory pressure in China, plans to expand globally and vying for market share with Uber and others in the ride-sharing space, Didi Chuxing (Private:DIDI) invests a reported $100M in Brazil's native 99, gaining a seat on the operation's board of directors in the process. Support for technology development, business planning and logistics management is cited among intentions.

Didi Chuxing: "The focus for the partnership with 99 is on developing the enormous, untapped potentials of Brazilian and Latin American markets. Didi has a very firm commitment to a globalisation strategy."

With several operators already active in the region, including Uber (Private:UBER), Cabify and more, competition looks set to tighten even further with fresh involvement of another major player.