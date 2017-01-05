Amgen wins judge's ban on Regeneron cholesterol drug

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) +4.4% AH after a federal judge said Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) had to pull its competing cholesterol drug off the market as a penalty in a patent lawsuit; REGN shares are halted.

The judge's decision blocks sales of REGN's Praluent cholesterol treatment, stating that "irreparable harm" had been done to AMGN's Repatha.

Update: In a statement, Regeneron and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announce that they will appeal the injunction and the jury verdict upholding the validity Amgen's patents. The court has delayed the imposition of the injunction for 30 days to allow the companies to file a motion requesting a stay of the injunction during the appeal process. Praluent continues to be commercially available at this time.