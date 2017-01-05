Helen of Troy +4% on earnings beat, upsized FY 2017 earnings guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) +4.2% AH following a big FQ3 earnings beat and in-line revenues, while raising FY 2017 earnings above analyst consensus.

HELE raises its 2017 EPS outlook to $6.20-$6.50 from a previous $5.85-$6.35 vs. $6.14 analyst consensus estimate, but lowers its revenue forecast to $1.52B-$1.55B from $1.55B-$1.59B vs. $1.55B consensus to "reflect the expectation that the cough/cold/flu season will remain below average and the unfavorable currency environment will remain at current levels."

HELE says FQ3 gross profit margin gained 2.7 percentage points to 43.7% vs. 41% for the same period last year.