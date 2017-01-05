Shopify integrates merchants with Amazon

A prior-known collaboration, the company notes merchants selling in U.S. dollars are able to join Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) accounts with the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) sales channel.
Shopify: "This is our first integration with an online marketplace. Our work with Amazon is an important step in strengthening our robust multichannel commerce strategy and the ability of our merchants to sell anywhere their customers buy. With an estimated 40% of Shopify merchants already selling in online marketplaces, Shopify has further simplified the processes to gain entry into Amazon.”
Shopify shares are unmoved (-0.10%) after hours subsequent today's 8.02%-gain session, with Amazon similarly unchanged (+0.15%) in extended trade following a +3.07% day.