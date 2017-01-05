Shopify integrates merchants with Amazon

A prior-known collaboration, the company notes merchants selling in U.S. dollars are able to join Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) accounts with the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) sales channel.

Shopify: "This is our first integration with an online marketplace. Our work with Amazon is an important step in strengthening our robust multi­channel commerce strategy and the ability of our merchants to sell anywhere their customers buy. With an estimated 40% of Shopify merchants already selling in online marketplaces, Shopify has further simplified the processes to gain entry into Amazon.”

Shopify shares are unmoved ( -0.10% ) after hours subsequent today's 8.02%-gain session, with Amazon similarly unchanged (+0.15%) in extended trade following a +3.07% day.

