More on Greenbrier's FQ1

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) reports Manufacturing revenue declined 35% to $454.03M in FQ1.

Wheels & Parts revenue slipped 11.6% to $69.64M.

Leasing & Services revenue grew 14.6% to $28.65M.

Gross margin rate rose 30 bps to 20.4%.

SG&A expense rate expanded 290 bps to 7.5%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 530 bps to 13.2%.

New rail car deliveries -13% Q/Q to 4,000 units.

New railcar manufacturing backlog was 25.8K units valued at $2.97B at quarter's end, vs. 27.5K units valued at $3.19B as of Aug. 31.

FY2017 Guidance: Deliveries: ~14,000 to 16,000 units; Revenues: $2B to $2.4B; Diluted EPS: $3.25 to $3.75.