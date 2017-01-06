Ionis and subsidiary Akcea collaborate with Novartis to develop two cardiovascular candidates in deal valued as high as $1.7B; Ionis up 8% premarket

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and wholly owned subsidiary Akcea Therapeutics ink an exclusive global option and collaboration deal with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to develop and commercialize AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx and AKCEA-APOIII-Lrx, two antisense drug candidates to treat lipid disorders.

Lp(a) is a lipoprotein particle assembled in the liver that is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease. ApoC-III is a protein produced in the liver that play a key role in the regulation of serum triglycerides.

Ionis and Akcea will conduct a Phase 2 dose-ranging study for each candidate that will inform Phase 3 studies. Prior to the start of Phase 3, Novartis may exercise its option to license and commercialize each drug.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ionis and Akcea will receive a $75M upfront option payment, a $150M license fee for each drug, up to $315M in development and regulatory milestones for AKCEA-APO(a)Lrx, up to $265M in regulatory and development milestones for AKCEA-APOIII-Lrx and up to $285M and $265M, respectively, in commercial milestones. Novartis will invest $100M in Ionis via the purchase of 1,631,435 shares of common stock at $61.30 upfront and an additional $50M investment in the next 18 months either in IONS or Akcea.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:30 am ET to discuss the deal.