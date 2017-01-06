Border tax seen as a profit headwind for major retailers

RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli warns that major retailers are in harm's way if the GOP-led border tax proposal is passed.

The combined hit to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) could tally $13B, he estimates.

Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough sees apparel prices increasing 15% as a result of the tax.

Retailers that source their materials from within the U.S. would escape the pain.

