Futures pause ahead of non-farm payrolls

Echoing similar sentiment from across the globe, U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a muted open on Wall Street as traders refrain from making any bold moves ahead of December's jobs report.

Economists expect 178,000 jobs were added last month following a similar increase in November, while the unemployment rate likely increased slightly to 4.7%.

Oil is up 0.8% at $54.17/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1177/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.35%.

